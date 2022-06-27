Bedfordshire rapid response scheme for sick kids is up for prestigious award

The scheme helps keep youngsters out of hospital with more treatment in their own homes

HUC’s Luton and Bedfordshire NHS 111 service and the children’s rapid response team are believed to be the first in the country to work together to receive direct referrals from NHS 111 for children under five, in a bid to reduce hospital emergency attendance.

Now it has been shortlisted for an HSJ Patient Safety Award in the “Improving Care for Children and Young People Initiative of the Year” category.

This referral route provides a safe, appropriate alternative for children and young people (up to the age of 16) who may have otherwise been directed to an emergency department or been dispatched an ambulance via NHS 111. It has been shown to support young patients receiving the right care in the right place whilst avoiding unnecessary hospital attendance and admission.

High numbers of emergency department attendances by children led the partners to develop the pathway.

The children’s rapid response team is an NHS service at Luton Children and Adults Community Health Services (part of Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust).