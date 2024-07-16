Bluey is coming to Leighton Buzzard railway - here's when you can see her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Little ones can meet TV star Bluey this Sunday (July 21) as she makes a special trip to Leighton Buzzard Railway.

Families can take a steam-train ride to meet the Australian puppy at intervals in Stonehenge Works, with longer, seven-coach trains running for the day.

It is recommended that you book online to reserve your seats.

A Leighton Buzzard Railway spokesman, said: "The train trip takes 80 minutes, including 40 minutes at Stonehenge Works where, as well as Bluey, there is the Stonehenge Trail including a children's play area, along with static engines and wagons.

TV star Bluey during a previous visit. Image: Leighton Buzzard Railway.

"There is also a sand train as it would have run on the railway from the 1920s to 1970s.

"We have a steam loco called 'Penlee' where children can climb in the cab. There is also a bomb train from an RAF ammunition depot, and a logging train, as well as displays about sand quarrying and military railways."

Passengers can visit the craft shop, which sells drinks and confectionery, too.

Meanwhile, the Train Shed Café will open from 10am.

The spokesman added: "We will also have a guided Engine Shed Show tour at Page’s Park, including most of our steam locomotives as well as the photographic display."

Complimentary and discounted tickets will not be available on the day. Only full-fare tickets will be valid.

A special timetable will operate: Page's Park - Depart: 10am; 11.40am; 1.20pm; 3pm; 4.40pm

Stonehenge Works- Arrive: 10.20am; midday; 1.40pm; 3.20pm; 5pm

Stonehenge Works - Depart: 11am; 12.40pm; 2.20pm; 4pm; 5.40pm

Page's Park - Arrive: 11.20am; 1pm; 2.40pm; 4.20pm; 6pm.

Trains will run direct to Stonehenge Works and will not travel on the Munday's Hill extension.