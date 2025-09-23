Boil your tap water before using it: Anglian Water issues notice to 500 properties in Leighton Buzzard area
The notice, which applies to around 500 households in Bideford Green and the surrounding areas was issued as a precaution after damage to a water main during engineering works in the area.
The advice applies if you are using tap water for drinking, cooking, preparing food and brushing teeth, and also if it is being used as drinking water for pets.
Tap water can still be used as normal for washing, bathing and flushing toilets.
Anglian Water has written to all customers affected, with the notice applying to the area shaded on the map, including Coniston Road and Grasmere Way.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are working on this issue around the clock, but the testing process does take time, as each sample needs to be analysed by our laboratories.
“Our full focus is on taking responsible action to understand and fix the issue as quickly as we can.
“We will let customers know as soon as everything is back to normal."
Customers can check their postcodes to see if they are affected by visiting the Anglian Water website.