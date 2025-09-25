Breaking: Residents in Leighton Buzzard told water is now safe to use

A notice advising households in Leighton Buzzard to boil water before using it has been lifted.

The notice, which applied to around 500 households in Bideford Green and surrounding area was issued on Tuesday as a precaution a water main was damaged during engineering works in the area.

The advice applied to tap water for drinking, cooking, preparing food and brushing teeth, and also if being used as drinking water for pets.

But Anglian Water has now confirmed the water is safe to use without boiling.

Up to 500 homes were affected as shown on this map

A spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to confirm that affected customers in Bideford Green and surrounding areas no longer need to boil their water before using it.

“We asked residents to boil their water as a precaution, after damage by a third party to a water rain during engineering works in the area.

“Since then, our teams have been working around the clock to put things right. We’ve been taking and testing water samples regularly since we identified this, and the results have been clear throughout, so we are now happy for customers to use their water as normal and boiling water before use is no longer necessary.

“Affected customers who have registered their email address or mobile number with us have already been told everything’s OK. All affected homes will also receive a card through their door to confirm everything's back to normal and that they no longer need to boil their water. If customers can help us spread the word among their friends and neighbours that everything’s now OK, we'd appreciate it.

“We know having to boil and cool water over the past few days has been frustrating and inconvenient for the communities affected. We’re really grateful for their patience and understanding while we got things back to normal.

“For further information customers can check our website here.”

