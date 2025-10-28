A new provider of GP appointments has taken over at Leighton Road Surgery this week

A health board says it is business as usual at a surgery in Leighton Buzzard as a new provider of GP appointments takes over services.

Modality Partnership is replacing the East London NHS Foundation Trust as the provider of appointments at the Leighton Road Surgery, effective this week.

Despite concerns earlier in the year that what the move would mean for staff, they are being transferred to the new provider.

A spokesperson for the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board told the LBO: “The contract holder at Leighton Road Surgery in Leighton Buzzard has selected a new partner provider, following the withdrawal of the previous partner.

“Patients at the surgery do not need to take any action, as services will continue as usual and there will be no change to contact telephone numbers and email addresses.”

In a post on social media Central Bedfordshire councillor mark Versallion described the move as ‘good news’ adding that “Modality Partnership will join Dr Venkataram, so there will be continuity and Modality have lots of experience.”

