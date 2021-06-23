Can you help find missing Leighton Buzzard cat Timmy who has been gone for 12 weeks?

A Leighton Buzzard family are appealing for help to find their missing cat, Timmy, who has not come home for 12 weeks.

Simon Parrott and his partner Jade Etherington last saw their furry friend when they bought him home from a trip to the vets, as he hurried out of his pet carrier and went outside at around 4pm.

However, Timmy - also known as 'Timmy Tiger' - has not returned to his family in West Side since, and despite the efforts of kind neighbours and a social media campaign, he has still not come home.

Timmy. Photo: Simon Parrott.

Simon told the LBO: "He loved going outside, he was an outdoor cat, but he never missed his food. He got fed around four or five times a day, so it's a bit weird that he's not been here.

"Some of our neighbours have been looking for him but no-one has seen anything or heard anything of him.

"He was a stray when he turned up and we took him in. We've all grown really attached to him.

"My daughter really misses him and says 'I wish Timmy was here'."

Timmy was wearing a red collar when he disappeared and is described as a "friendly cat".

He is around five years old and has been micro-chipped.

However, the family has not given up hope. Simon said: "My [previous] cat turned up after 12 years this year! Someone had found him in Milton Keynes and handed him to a vet. He was poorly and died one week later, so maybe whoever it was couldn't pay the vet bills.

"But I didn't think I'd see it ever again.

"That was 12 years, and this has only been 12 weeks."

If you find Timmy or have any information, please contact Simon Parrott or Jade Etherington via Facebook.