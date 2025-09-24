Catch iconic First World War steam engine at Leighton Buzzard Railway

Steam train fanatics are being given the chance to ride behind an iconic First World War engine before its withdrawn for an overhaul.

The iconic Baldwin engine 10-12-D 4-6-0T WDLR No. 778 will make its ‘final appearance’ during a special event at Leighton Buzzard Railway on October 26. It will then be temporarily withdrawn for its second 10-year overhaul.

Leighton Buzzard Railway’s end of season Halloween jamboree will also feature De Winton 0-4-0VBTs Taffy, courtesy of Alan Keef Ltd, and LBR-based Chaloner, together with Kerr Stuart ‘Wren’ 0-4-0ST Peter Pan - making four locos in steam on the day.

Owned by The Greensand Railway Museum Trust charity, the Baldwin engine has been in operation at the Leighton Buzzard Railway since it was restored in 2007.

The Leighton Buzzard Railway is based at Page’s Park and the line runs to Stonehenge Works and Munday’s Hill, adjacent to the sand quarries which the original industrial railway was built to serve.

The event is scheduled to be the last opportunity for people to ride behind the iconic First World War locomotive before its boiler ticket expires on November 30.

It will then be withdrawn for its second 10-year overhaul under GRMT custodianship.

“We aim to ensure the overhaul of No. 778 is undertaken as rapidly as possible,” said Greensand Railway Museum Trust chairman, Cliff Thomas.

“The Leighton Buzzard Railway, a line built with First World War surplus equipment and opened in 1919 with its extensive collection of war era locomotives and stock, is the perfect home for No. 778 and doubtless will remain so into the foreseeable future.

"Our loco has been pulling LBR trains since 2007 and the trustees hope the required overhaul can be completed as quickly as possible to enable that to resume.

"The one factor which could hold up its return is available finance so any help people can contribute would be hugely appreciated by the trust and the railway.” Donations towards the cost of overhauling No. 778 can be sent to GRMT c/o Pages.”

