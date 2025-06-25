Central Bedfordshire music service wins award for diversity and inclusion
Inspiring Music, run by Central Bedfordshire Council, received the Innovation in Diversity and Building Award at the MJ Achievement Awards, which aim to celebrate excellence in local Government.
The award was given for Inspiring Music’s project entitled Count Me In: A Head Start Approach, which has transformed music education across the region.
The project was launched in autumn 2021 and targeted four specific groups - children in challenging circumstances, children at risk of exclusion, children from the Global Majority and those with special educational needs and disabilities and social, emotional and mental health difficulties.
Judges praised the Inspiring Music team for their efforts in creating meaningful and lasting change in the lives of young people.
Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We are absolutely delighted that Inspiring Music received national recognition - it’s an extremely valuable service which has an impact on children across the area.
“The Count Me In project exemplifies how innovative thinking and deep commitment can create truly inclusive opportunities for young people.
“This award is not only a celebration of what’s been achieved locally but a clear signal of what’s possible nationally when we place equity and creativity at the centre of education.”