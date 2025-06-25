Members of Inspiring Music's team celebrate their MJ Achievement Award

A Central Bedfordshire music service has won an award for diversity and inclusion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspiring Music, run by Central Bedfordshire Council, received the Innovation in Diversity and Building Award at the MJ Achievement Awards, which aim to celebrate excellence in local Government.

The award was given for Inspiring Music’s project entitled Count Me In: A Head Start Approach, which has transformed music education across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was launched in autumn 2021 and targeted four specific groups - children in challenging circumstances, children at risk of exclusion, children from the Global Majority and those with special educational needs and disabilities and social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

Judges praised the Inspiring Music team for their efforts in creating meaningful and lasting change in the lives of young people.

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We are absolutely delighted that Inspiring Music received national recognition - it’s an extremely valuable service which has an impact on children across the area.

“The Count Me In project exemplifies how innovative thinking and deep commitment can create truly inclusive opportunities for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award is not only a celebration of what’s been achieved locally but a clear signal of what’s possible nationally when we place equity and creativity at the centre of education.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.