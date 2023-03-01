Central Beds Council issues warning over scam callers selling bogus repair plans for domestic appliances

Central Beds Council’s trading standards is warning people to be on the lookout for scam callers selling bogus repair plans for household appliances.

It says calls involving an offer for a repair plan – or claiming an existing plan is due to expire – have been identified as scams.

The council said: “If you ever receive such a call, do not be afraid to simply hang up. Never engage with the caller and do not trust what they are telling you, without going away and checking the information for yourself.

Central Beds Council has issued a warning over scam calls

“Never give a random caller your personal information or bank details – even if it seems the caller may already have this information and is just looking to “confirm” what they have is correct.”