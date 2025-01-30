'Changing with the times': Leighton Buzz Radio to switch from broadcasting to podcasts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzz Radio says it is "changing with the times" as it will soon say goodbye to broadcasting.

At the end of next month, listeners are invited to access all their favourite shows via podcast on Mixcloud – as the station acknowledges that the way people listen to the radio "has changed".

The team recently held a special meeting and the decision was made to alter the way people access its programmes.

Neil Shefferd, Leighton Buzz Radio presenter, told the LBO: "I have really enjoyed the year I have spent with the station, and am very grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of such a great team.

Members of the Leighton Buzz Radio team at a stall in the town. Image: Leighton Buzz Radio.

"It is sad that the station will end broadcasting in its current format at the end of February, but unfortunately circumstances dictated it was not viable to continue in this way.

"It is great news that the station will still be available in a podcast format – so if you haven't already done so, please follow Leighton Buzz Radio on Mixcloud."

Leighton Buzz Radio broadcasts will end on Friday, February 28, and will be replaced by the Leighton Buzz Radio podcast library on Mixcloud.

Leighton Buzz Radio was launched at the town's May Day Fayre in 2019 and is run by a team of local presenters – all of whom are volunteers.

It produced shows to entertain children during lockdown, "jumped on the mics" to cover the Leighton Buzzard earthquake, and has featured many local events.

Click here to find out more abouts its variety of programmes, from talk shows to music mixes.