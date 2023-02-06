Pedestrianisation on Tuesdays and Saturdays in Leighton Buzzard High Street will either be made permanent or revoked this autumn.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) says it is reviewing the impact of the Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) on the area, which restricts traffic on Tuesdays and Saturdays to allow for the market to take place.

A spokeswoman said: "The current review is internal only and to determine whether the order needs to be altered in any way to support the market. There is currently no plan to extend this beyond the days in question.

Leighton Buzzard High Street. Image: Neil Cairns.

"The ETRO will run until September 29 where it will either be made permanent or revoked. Should the order require alteration before that date then we will make the necessary change to the order prior to March 29, 2023, to allow the minimum six months for review of the new proposal. Any alterations to the order will be done so with consultation with key stakeholders, including local councillors."

The issue has been a hotly contested topic for the town. The Leighton-Linslade Living Streets Group has launched a petition to see the High Street permenently pedestranised seven-days-a-week, to improve the public's health and boost the economy, while others have argued against it, with one shopkeeper claiming that removing access for cars would be "ridiculous", discouraging people from popping into the centre.