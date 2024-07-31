Dine alfresco in Leighton Buzzard at this Friday's Alive After 5 and support local businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families can dine alfresco and enjoy live music on Friday evening at Leighton Buzzard Market Cross.

Residents can listen to a DJ and band, while enjoying free ice cream, face painting, and food from local businesses.

Restaurants and shops including Mevan Restaurant and Bar, Stratton Food Hall, Leighton Buzzard Pizza Express, Amore Pizza, Shan Shui, Mama Rosa's, Thai Chef, Number One Kitchen, and Chicken Treat will be serving take out meals so families can sit outside and enjoy the entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be drinks from The Bottle House and Ollie Vees.

Alive After 5. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "Help celebrate our High Street by joining us for chilled-out summer vibes around the Market Cross.

"With music and entertainment, al fresco dining and drinks, relax with friends outdoors and enjoy the long summer evenings."