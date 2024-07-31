Dine alfresco in Leighton Buzzard at this Friday's Alive After 5 and support local businesses

By Jo Robinson
Published 31st Jul 2024, 13:24 BST
Families can dine alfresco and enjoy live music on Friday evening at Leighton Buzzard Market Cross.

Residents can listen to a DJ and band, while enjoying free ice cream, face painting, and food from local businesses.

Restaurants and shops including Mevan Restaurant and Bar, Stratton Food Hall, Leighton Buzzard Pizza Express, Amore Pizza, Shan Shui, Mama Rosa's, Thai Chef, Number One Kitchen, and Chicken Treat will be serving take out meals so families can sit outside and enjoy the entertainment.

There will also be drinks from The Bottle House and Ollie Vees.

Alive After 5. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.Alive After 5. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.
Alive After 5. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "Help celebrate our High Street by joining us for chilled-out summer vibes around the Market Cross.

"With music and entertainment, al fresco dining and drinks, relax with friends outdoors and enjoy the long summer evenings."

The event will run from 5pm until 9pm. There will also be another Alive After 5 on August 16.

