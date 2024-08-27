Don't miss Leighton-Linslade's Last Night of the Proms with fabulous firework finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton-Linslade's Last Night of the Proms promises to be a showstopping finale after a fantastic summer of music.

The special event will take place in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground on Saturday, September 14, from 7pm featuring Zoe Curlett and Bedford Town Band.

Once the bands have finished, there will be a live screening of the Last Night of the Proms from the Royal Albert Hall followed by a firework finale.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council said: "Pack a picnic, bring along a chair or blanket and enjoy a beautiful evening of great music and fireworks.

Last Night of the Proms. Poster: Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Image: Jo Robinson.

“Throughout the evening, food and drink will also be available from Parson’s Close Café.”

On the same day, the council's popular Family Films in the Park will also take place with movies at midday and 2pm.

Parson’s Close Café, the playground, and Splash and Play will be open, too. Accessible toilet facilities, including a changing places toilet, are available within the park next to the Splash and Play.