Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard have been warned to expect delays due to planned road closures along the A5 over the next three weeks.

The latest expected works list shows one road closures already in place with others expected to begin from today and continue until September 6.

> A5, until 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East dumbbell) to A5 / Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 30 minutes due to road closures on the A5

> A5, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, B5120 Roundabout to Thorn Roundabout - lane closure and ring management for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm August 29 to 5am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 10pm September 2 to 5am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.