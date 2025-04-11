Exciting month of fundraising events will support Leighton Buzzard SEND community and Freddie & Friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fun filled month of fundraising is starting in Leighton Buzzard to support families in the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) community.

Freddie & Friends CIC, a dedicated non-profit organisation, is hosting a series of activites throughout April to encourage donations to its Inclusive Community Hub.

The organisation provides vital support to the SEND community in Leighton Buzzard and its surrounding areas – and the team is inviting you to get involved and show your support.

A Freddie & Friends CIC spokeswoman, said: "All funds raised will go towards purchasing equipment and covering the running costs of the hub – ensuring that Freddie & Friends can continue to provide its grassroots support.

Freddie & Friends CIC. Image supplied.

“We would love for you to come along and join us at any of our events. Every little bit helps, and we truly appreciate the support from our local community.

"Don’t miss out on the chance to make a difference."

This month’s fundraising drive includes the following activities:

> Soul Night at Leighton Town Football Club on Saturday, April 19, at 7.30pm (until late).

> Rock of Ages choir concert at Astral Park on Friday, April 25, from 7pm to 10pm.

> The mayor's Spring Fayre at Pages Park Pavilion on Saturday, April 26, from 11am to 2pm. Please note: 11am to 12pm will be an exclusive hour for SEND families. There will also be an exciting dog show with the opportunity showcase your pooch.

> A charity football match between Freddie & Friends and Woodside Football Club at Leighton Town Football Club on Sunday, April 17, kicking off at midday.

The Inclusive Community Hub is open during term time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, offering a safe and welcoming environment for families to connect and access resources.

It is run by a passionate team of parent carers who volunteer their time.

The spokeswoman added: “We rely heavily on the generosity of the community, and we’re grateful for any donations or raffle prizes that can help us meet our fundraising goals."

If you would like to donate, find out more information or support the cause, then you can visit the Freddie & Friends website or send an email.

You can also watch a video on YouTube.

