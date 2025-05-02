Fire crews use cutting gear to rescue trapped horse near Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters had to use cutting gear and specialist equipment to rescue a horse which was trapped in a horse box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around noon on May 1 in Mill Road, Slapton.

Firefighters managed to release the animal and handed it over to be checked out by a vet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three crews from Leighton Buzzard, Kidlington, West Ashland, attended with an officer.

Fire crews from Leighton Buzzard, Kidlington, West Ashland helped rescue a horse in Slapton

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.