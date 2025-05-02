Fire crews use cutting gear to rescue trapped horse near Leighton Buzzard

By Olga Norford
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters had to use cutting gear and specialist equipment to rescue a horse which was trapped in a horse box.

The incident happened at around noon on May 1 in Mill Road, Slapton.

Firefighters managed to release the animal and handed it over to be checked out by a vet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three crews from Leighton Buzzard, Kidlington, West Ashland, attended with an officer.

Fire crews from Leighton Buzzard, Kidlington, West Ashland helped rescue a horse in SlaptonFire crews from Leighton Buzzard, Kidlington, West Ashland helped rescue a horse in Slapton
Fire crews from Leighton Buzzard, Kidlington, West Ashland helped rescue a horse in Slapton

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice