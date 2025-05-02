Fire crews use cutting gear to rescue trapped horse near Leighton Buzzard
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters had to use cutting gear and specialist equipment to rescue a horse which was trapped in a horse box.
The incident happened at around noon on May 1 in Mill Road, Slapton.
Firefighters managed to release the animal and handed it over to be checked out by a vet.
Three crews from Leighton Buzzard, Kidlington, West Ashland, attended with an officer.