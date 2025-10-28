DCI Tom Stean presenting at the last Not My Child event in Bedford

A free event to help parents protect their children from gang crime and exploitation is coming to Leighton Buzzard.

Not my Child: A Parent’s Guide to Exploitation, Knife Crime and County Lines is taking place at Cedars Upper School on Wednesday November 19 from 5.45pm to 9.15pm.

Hosted by Bedfordshire Police alongside the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Prevention Partnership, the evening will see professionals, support organisations and individuals with lived experience, including parents, speaking about the impact of exploitation and gang involvement.

Guest speakers will include representatives from the Ivison Trust, a national charity that supports parents whose children have been exploited, Everyone’s Gang, a youth organisation focused on preventing young people from becoming involved in crime, and a policing expert who specialises in knife crime and the influence of social media on gang activity.

Detective Inspector Tom Stean said: “Our goal is to reach and help as many families across the county as possible, and we hope this third event in Central Bedfordshire will continue to build on that momentum.

“Its timing during Sceptre week {a national week of action against knife crime} also reinforces the crucial role that education and prevention play in tackling gang-related crime and violence.

“When parents and carers can recognise the warning signs and know where to turn for support, we stand a much better chance of preventing young people from being pulled into dangerous situations and protecting them from harm.”

Free tickets can be booked by Eventbrite, with parking available at the school on Mentmore Road in Linslade.

Children are welcome to attend alongside parents, and light refreshments will be served.

