Fundraising calendar celebrates families supporting Bedfordshire NHS

A fundraising calendar paying tribute to families working at Bedfordshire's hospitals has gone on sale.

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity has produced the calendar with photographers David and Sue Doyle, owners of Oakley Studios in Luton.

The calendar is called “Because of You'' with the theme of “A year celebrating Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Family”.

The charity calendar has now gone on sale. (L-R) David Doyle, Charmaine Norrish (Deputy Fundraising Manager Bedfordshire Hospitals Charity Team), Sue Doyle, Simon Linnett (Non Executive Chair L&D University Hospital).

Each month portrays a family connection and highlights how the funds raised for the charity have been used to support both patients and staff.

Alongside the calendars, Oakley Studios have also produced Christmas cards featuring the charity’s bear, Rainbow Puff. The cards and calendars are available to buy at the hospitals or online through the charity website.

Charmaine Norrish, deputy fundraising manager of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity Team said: “We are proudly working with David and Sue Doyle from Oakley Studios on our new charity calendar.

"The new calendar promotes the amazing family relationships in our Trust and showcases the many diverse roles available at our hospitals.”

David and Sue said: “The NHS staff families came along to our studio over the summer and we had great fun creating the images. We cannot thank these wonderful people enough for agreeing to join in and as a token of our appreciation we gifted them their favourite image from the shoot.

"We are aiming to raise at least £5,000 for the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity from this endeavour.

"We are presently celebrating over 30 years in business and our fundraising and giving back endeavours have always been part of our ethos.”