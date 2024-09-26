Fundraising Leighton Buzzard golfers chip in with £3,700 for Multiple Sclerosis charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard golfers have donated over £3,700 to Willen Hospice which provides compassionate care to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

Over 100 Leighton golf club members and guests took part in the Plum Duffs annual fundraiser with the donation welcomed by Willen ambassador Andrew Hodgson to help meet the £28,000 a day it costs to provide vital in-house and home services to patients.

The golf event is organised annually by retired local businessman Geoff Dimmock, who was awarded the British Empire Medal three years ago for his services to Leighton Buzzard and surrounding communities.

A former milkman who became a successful locally based turf accountant, Geoff has been a member of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club for over 30 years and organiser of the affectionately known “Plum Duffs”, who meet and play regularly, raising funds throughout the year for a range of charities and worthy causes. for 25 years.

Pictured (left to right) Plum Duff runner-up John Allinson, third placed Keith Powell, event organiser Geoff Dimmock, competition winner Tom Day, Willen Hospice ambassador Andrew Hodgson, event administrator Pam Dimmock and Ladies competition winner Barbara Bradley.

With the Plantation Road club celebrating its 100th anniversary next year, Geoff is already raising funds for the recently formed Leighton-Linslade Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, his chosen charity for his 2025 fundraising events.

Says Geoff: “Having donated over £95,000 to a wide range of worthy organisations over the past 20 years, our efforts over the next 12 months will focus on helping those with multiple sclerosis. It’s a very worthy cause close to our hearts.

“Businesses in Leighton, Milton Keynes and surrounding areas have been exceptionally supportive over the years and we thank them sincerely for their generosity and ongoing support. Every penny we raise goes to help others in need, young and the elderly, and we hope to continue doing so for some years to come.”

The golf competition was won by Leighton club golfer Tom Day, 63, who carded 44 points to beat John Allinson on countback. Keith Powell was third with 43 points, a shot clear of J. Herron and Chris Newnham. There were also prizes for all top-ten finishers, longest drive and nearest-the-pin on five holes.

The ladies competition was won by Barbara Bradley with an impressive 48 points; Christine Rimmer was runner up with Oonagh Russell third. Brian Dimmock was named Plum Duffs Player of the Year, with Abe Plummer runner-up.

Readers seeking more information on the Leighton-Linslade Multiple Sclerosis Support Group can contact Annie Roberts (07981 161219). or by email at: annie@taid.info or Ian Summerfield (07704082570) or by email at: ianbuzt@tiscali.co.uk