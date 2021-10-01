Funny goings on for Leighton Buzzard ghost hunters as equipment plays up during livestream

A Leighton Buzzard ghost hunting group took part in a worldwide hunt on Saturday, with residents invited to join in online and watch the spooky fun.

The Ghostly Gatherings team were thrilled to participate in ‘The World’s Largest Ghost Hunt’ on September 25, when paranormal hunters from 14 countries live streamed their experiences.

Each group - from Cairo to Romania - explored a haunted building, the idea being that if people participated at home and joined in with asking the questions, then the spirits would be more responsive.

Emma and her team visited the The Rectory Cottages, Bletchley, for their livestream and it seemed that strange goings on were happening across the globe - and not just in Buckinghamshire!

Emma said: “We were a little bit disappointed at the start. We had two night vision cameras which were both charged fully, but when we arrived, one was dead and the other was on ten per cent. We just had a really frustrating night - it wasn’t normal.

“However, afterwards I learned that about 20 to 30 different groups had the same things - cameras went down, phones went down, spirit boxes weren’t working - it was all the same issues with electrical equipment. All our information is now being collected and then we will have a better picture of what was going on.

“We took more people than usual, and it’s almost as though they [the spirits] were sitting back, thinking, there’s a lot of people here, we need to keep an eye on this.”

Ghostly Gatherings at The Rectory Cottages.

However, despite the equipment playing up, there were still strange happenings at The Rectory Cottages, as people felt presences, heard a little girl squeal, felt a sudden nine degree temperature drop, saw an object move, and met spirits called Rachel, Suzanna and Rosie, as well as a little boy called Charlie, whom the team had encountered before.

The event was part of National Ghost Hunting Day.

To find out more, visit: https://www.nationalghosthuntingday.com/the-day and https://ghostlygatherings.co.uk/To read our previous article, visit: https://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/people/leighton-buzzard-ghost-hunters-join-worlds-largest-paranormal-event-and-youre-invited-3390787