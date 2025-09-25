Golfers chip in with £7,360 for Leighton Buzzard charities

Plum Duffs winners, competition prize presentation and cheque donations to Leighton Buzzard charities.

Two Leighton Buzzard charities have been awarded a total of £7,360 raised by “early bird” golfers at the town’s Plantation Road club.

Over 100 club members and guests took part in the annual fundraiser organised by retired local businessman Geoff Dimmock and club colleagues who play in the Plum Duffs golfing group, beginning their daily rounds as the sun rises. The event is also supported by local businesses and other organisations.

Around 20 local and regional charities have received donations from the Plum Duffs event over the past 24 years, with the latest £7,360 donation raising the total to over £110,400.

The latest recipients are the Leighton and Linslade Multiple Sclerosis Society who were awarded £6,360 and previous recipients, Leighton Buzzard Mencap, who received a further £1,000.

The Multiple Sclerosis group is managed by trustees Ian Summerfield, Annie Roberts and Lorna Taylor, with around 40 local people with MS receiving a range of support to make life more comfortable.

Said Annie: “This generous donation will make a major difference to those with MS and will enable us to plan future events and support activities with more confidence.”

Added Ian: “We are very grateful for this donation and appreciate the efforts of everyone involved. Every penny we raise goes to help others of all ages in need.”

Readers seeking more information on the Leighton-Linslade Multiple Sclerosis Support Group can contact Annie Roberts (07981 161219) or Ian Summerfield (07704 082570).

Mr Dimmock, a retired local businessman, was awarded the British Empire Medal four years ago for his service to Leighton Buzzard and surrounding communities. He is already planning fundraising activities for next year, likely to be his last after 25 years supporting worthy causes.

On the course, mobile mechanic David Vaughan won with 41 points; Martin Broadley was runner up with 41 points, and Jamie Peddar took third place on countback from John Allison after both finished with 39 points, a shot clear of Martyn Flynn, Keith Edmunds and James Pettit.

The ladies prize was won by Virginia Gillett who beat Lesley Brazier on countback after both carded 37 points.

Other prizes were won by Steve Light, John Allinson, Dennis Elliott, Matt Sale, Johnny Stanco, Terry Wright and Lee Dempsey.