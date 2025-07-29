3W Health, which has practices in Wing, Winslow and Whitchurch says it cannot offer GP appointments until further notice because of an unexpected shortage of GPs

A GP practice which has surgeries in Wing, Whitchurch and Winslow is unable to offer appointments today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3W Health posted in a message on its website that it was unable to offer appointments on Tuesday July 29 due to "an unexpected shortage" of GPs.

The practice added in its statement that "we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This situation is beyond our control, and we are working to restore normal service as soon as possible."

3W Health told National World that all three locations were affected by the disruption, which they said was caused by an unexpected GP absence.

"Today’s temporary reduction in appointment availability was due to an unexpected, short-notice clinical staff absence," 3W Health said in a statement.

"This resulted in a shortfall of four clinical sessions, and unfortunately, we were unable to arrange suitable locum cover at such short notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, our same-day appointments were overbooked, which contributed further to the disruption."

The practice said that a normal and full service would resume on Wednesday July 30 and that appointments could still be booked via the NHS app, by phone or in person at any of their surgeries.

Labour MP for the Buckingham and Bletchley constituency Callum Anderson shared on social media a letter that he had written to the practice about the disruption.

In his letter Anderson wrote: "I would be grateful if you could provide further information regarding the nature and anticipated duration of the shortage, as well as the steps being taken to ensure this does not happen again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone requiring medical advice and support from 3W Health is being directed to the NHS 111 number in the first instance.

The dispensaries at Winslow and Whitchurch surgeries were closed on Thursday July 24 and Friday July 25 respectively due to staff shortages.

The practices look after an estimated 20,000 patients and merged under the 3W Health banner in 2020.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.