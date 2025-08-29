Have your say and help shape the future of nature in Bedfordshire

Are you a nature lover or concerned in protecting the environment and preserving wildlife and natural habitats.

If so then you can have your say by getting involved in a project to help reverse the decline in nature and support wildlife recovery across Bedfordshire.

The project is being led by Central Bedfordshire Council, in partnership with Bedford Borough Council and Luton Borough Council, to develop a Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS).

The strategy will identify key areas for nature restoration and outline how landscapes, habitats and biodiversity can be enhanced and protected for future generations.

A consultation, open until September 7, is inviting people whether a resident, landowner, farmer, business owner, or community group to get involved. The councils say views will help shape a long-term vision for a greener, more resilient Bedfordshire.

How to take part

To take part complete an online survey, sharing your views on what nature recovery actions matter most to you and where they should happen.

Email your feedback: You can also send your thoughts directly to: [email protected]

Focus areas include:

Opportunities for habitat restoration

Local priorities for biodiversity

Community and landowner involvement

Nature-based solutions to climate change

Organisers are especially keen to hear from farmers and landowners whose role is vital in delivering nature recovery across the county.

And input from local communities will help ensure the strategy reflects the values and needs of residents.

Why it matters

Protect and restore local wildlife and habitats

Support biodiversity and climate resilience

Influence how land is used and managed in your area

Be part of a county-wide effort to create a thriving natural environment.

