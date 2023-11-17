Help your Leighton Buzzard community with this innovative food bank advent calendar
If you’d like to help your less fortunate neighbours, here’s a novel idea of spreading festive cheer while supporting the food bank during its busiest time of year.
Leighton Linslade Helpers has developed a unique advent calendar where you can collect an item a day for the Community Foodbank.
The group explained: “December is slowly creeping in on us and soon it will be time to start collecting an item each day for the Leighton Linslade Helpers Community Foodbank. Its fun to do and can involve your team, pupils and family, and helps your local food bank enormously during our busiest period.”
Once you've collected the items, email [email protected] or call 07543 540997 to organise collection or drop off. Alternatively, you can bring them to Leighton Linslade Community Fridge at 30 Waterborne Walk.