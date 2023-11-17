Help your Leighton Buzzard community with this innovative food bank advent calendar

You can spread some festive cheer to those in need by collecting an item a day for the food bank

All the details you need for the Leighton Linslade Helpers advent calendar

If you’d like to help your less fortunate neighbours, here’s a novel idea of spreading festive cheer while supporting the food bank during its busiest time of year.

Leighton Linslade Helpers has developed a unique advent calendar where you can collect an item a day for the Community Foodbank.

The group explained: “December is slowly creeping in on us and soon it will be time to start collecting an item each day for the Leighton Linslade Helpers Community Foodbank. Its fun to do and can involve your team, pupils and family, and helps your local food bank enormously during our busiest period.”