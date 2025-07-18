If you’ve ever fancied running your own business the sale of a successful Leighton Buzzard eatery is food for thought.

The sale of Stratton Food Hall offers an opportunity to acquire an established ‘landmark’ business. But it’s bittersweet for the current owners who are not closing but stepping aside for a new generation to take over.

Owner Andrew Stanton has been involved in the business for 50 years and will be sad to be passing the reins on. He said: “I love the business, love the brand and 50 years of owning the shop, but it’s time for me to move in a new direction and let someone else take over.

"I’ve been really honoured to have been the owner and to have led this business. I started when I was 12 years old and it's been a great career running the shop. We’ve been very successful and won many awards and we've made many friends over the last 50 years – it’s been like a family. But it’s now time to move on to the next chapter.

The leasehold for Stratton Food Hall is up for sale

“It’s a great business that would suit someone with a real passion for food. I ran a very successful catering company alongside the food hall as an independent retail business for 12 years so it’s a fantastic opportunity for a professional catering outfit to come in and do the same."

The business started as HG Stratton Butchers which has served the Leighton Buzzard area since 1936. It is a local, trusted brand which continues to thrive in an ever-changing market.

More recently Strattons expanded to become a Food Hall, serving a loyal customer base with quality meat, while also offering a deli and salad bar, cooked breakfast foods and both hot and cold filled rolls and salads at lunchtimes with the Stratton Food Hall dry cured, slow cooked gammon and its sausages a speciality. It also runs a Christmas VIP Savings Club.

Strattons has built up a good customer base as a takeout eatery and butchers along with an impressive social media following generating online orders, an annual turnover of between £500k and £1million with a profit margin of under £50k.

Andrew Stanton pictured with Alice Cartwright (manager) and Rachel Stanton (partner)

The premises is in good condition ‘with a welcoming décor that gives the business plenty of kerb appeal’. The deli-style takeaway and butchers business is also very well equipped featuring high quality fixtures and fittings.

The spacious 2,000 sq ft premises includes a modern commercial kitchen, three serving counters with tills, walk-in freezers and refrigerators and an upstairs office and storage space.

The business, located in the Market Square, is being sold on a 15-year lease with an asking price of £125,000 with selling agents stating the opportunity would be perfect for a family seeking to run their own business.

Further details are available via Hyde House Business Brokers.

