The latest Food Hygiene ratings for businesses in Leighton Buzzard and its surrounding area have been published for May.

Most of the businesses that were rated last month were a 4 or 5 - good or very good, with just one scoring a three, 'generally satisfactory', and none given a two or one – which would call for improvement or major improvement respectively.

The latest establishments to be inspected by the Food Standards Agency are as follows:

Rated 5:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Starbucks at Energy Court, Watling Street, Hockliffe - rated on May 2; Freddie & Friends Community Hub at The Pavillion, Pages Park, Billington Road - rated on May 9; Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club at C/O Vandyke Upper School, Vandyke Road - rated on May 9; Pizza Express at Old Fire Station, Market Square - rated on May 9; Cafe Nero at 1a/1b Waterborne Walk - rated on May 8; Latte Dah Ltd at 8-10 Peacock Mews, Hockliffe Street - rated on May 8; The Five Bells at Station Road, Stanbridge - rated on May 2

Rated 4:

Number One Kitchen, High Street - rated on March 27;

Rated 3: