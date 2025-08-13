An e-petition has been set up to stop HGVs and training HGVs driving on Stanbridge Road in Leighton Buzzard.

It states the number of HGVs and training HGVs driving up and down Stanbridge Road is ‘out of control’ and pose a danger to residents, in particular children walking to a nursery school.

It also states residents’ houses, built feet away from the road, shake and vibrate when HGVs drive past and that vehicles are too heavy and wide for Stanbridge Road with HGVs regularly mounting the pavement.

The petition requests the removal of the current HGV training vehicle exemption from the 7.5 tonnes except for the loading weight restriction road sign between numbers 1 and 222 Stanbridge Road.

Street view approaching the HGV test centre in Stanbridge Road, Leighton Buzzard

The petition explains the Traffic Restriction Order (TRO) was approved in 1996.

It states: "The TRO included an exemption for driver training vehicles, meaning all learner HGV drivers driving vehicles over 7.5 tonnes could drive up and down the road freely.

“Nearly 30 years later, the HGV training vehicle exemption is still in place and the number of HGVs and training HGVs driving up and down Stanbridge Road is now out of control.

“In just 18 months the number of HGVs driving on Stanbridge Road has nearly doubled. This has been identified in two 7-day traffic surveys:

“In November 2023 Central Bedfordshire Council recorded 1,118 HGVs driving up/down Stanbridge Road.

“In May 2025, the police recorded 1,922 HGVs driving up/down Stanbridge Road.”

The e-pettiton states further states the figure does include buses, but even so, 1,922 HGVs driving up/down a 7.5 tonne except for loading weight restricted road is unacceptable because:

> Children and adults walk on the very narrow pavements and cross the extremely busy Stanbridge Road to get to nursery, school, the park and into town

> Residents live in houses which are built feet away from the road, causing their homes to shake and vibrate when these HGVs drive past

> These vehicles are too heavy and wide for Stanbridge Road, HGVs have been seen mounting the pavement when another HGV passes the other way, hitting the kerb when they can't get around a roundabout and they completely driving over mini roundabouts because the vehicles are too long to go around them.

Highways England told e-petition organisers the HGV exemption on Stanbridge Road was granted due to the following:

"There is a test facility for HGVs and buses located on Leighton Road, less than one mile from the weight limit on Stanbridge Road, which will be the main access to Leighton Buzzard for those taking tests.

"Such vehicles must be allowed access to the weight limit as drivers will need to show they can safely manoeuvre through such areas, including other weight limits, for delivery purposes. We understand residents' frustrations with the situation, but the exception must be retained within the weight limit."

A spokesperson at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "We appreciate the concerns raised through the petition organisers. Once the e-petition has closed at the end of August it will be referred to the council's Traffic Management Meeting where it will be considered and responded to.”

Highways England and Leighton-Linslade Council have been approached for a comment.

The e-petition closes on August 28 – you can view or sign the e-petition here

