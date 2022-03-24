Hospice at Home Volunteers in Leighton Buzzard need you

Would you like to make a real difference to someone’s life? With Covid restrictions lifted, Leighton Buzzard-based Hospice at Home Volunteers has restarted its visits and is looking for new recruits.

Are you aged 18+ and have the time to spare a few hours each week to volunteer – especially daytime during the week? The charity offers a free confidential befriending/support service to people with life limiting or terminal illnesses.

This can include popping round for a chat, accompanying on trips out and offering family and carers support and a break. Volunteers will need to be up to date with their current COVID vaccinations.

Hospice at Home Volunteers

Alternatively, if you feel like yourself or someone you know could benefit from the support and help the charity is able to provide please also contact the charity,

The service can really be life changing for providing both carers and clients support and a well deserved break.