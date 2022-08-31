How you can share your news with the Leighton Buzzard Observer

Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/ to submit your story

The Leighton Buzzard Observer has launched a new way for you to send us your stories.

Whether you’re taking part in a charity challenge and need a push to hit your fundraising goal, have just published a new book or achieved something great, or want to tell us what your group or organisation has been up you, we want to know about it.

All you need to do is visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/ to compile your story and send us a picture. It could end up getting featured on our website and in the LBO.