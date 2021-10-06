'Inspired' Joanne's marathon run gives boost to Leighton Buzzard charity

A marathon runner was treated to claps and cheers from pupils when she returned to her Wing school on Monday.

Teaching assistant Joanne Brain completed her first ever London Marathon run on Sunday and was back in work in Overstone School the next day.

"It was amazing, absolutely amazing," the 53-year-old said. "It's hard to put into words.

Joanne Brain at the London Marathon

"I really wanted to do the marathon just once in my life. There were so many people there to inspire me."

The Wing mum had planned to do the marathon in 2020 but stayed in training after it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"I have been running on and off for years," she said. "But it was tough in the past year keeping up with the training."

After wanting to run for a local charity she picked Hospice at Home volunteers who provide support for patients in the Leighton Buzzard and surrounding villages area.

"I wanted to do something for a local charity," she said. "They rely on donations from local people."

On her fundraising page she added: "Thieir ethos is to provide emotional support and practical help to those with life limiting illness. But most importantly they give their time. This is complimentary to medical professionals.

"They offer a free service that provides strength and encouragement at what can be a difficult time, the volunteers also allow the person's carer to have a couple of hours respite."

And she has smashed her original £500 target.

"The support is just so amazing," she said. "So many people had faith in me."

A tracking device helped her family keep track of her progress on the day, and husband Tim was there at the finish line.

"At last I can say I've done it," she said.