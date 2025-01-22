'It's been amazing': Long-serving Leighton Buzzard Halifax employee retires after 44 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-serving Leighton Buzzard Halifax employee has retired after 44 years of helping the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deirdre Bradley, 64, spent her last day in the High Street branch on Monday (January 20) saying a fond farewell to colleagues and customers.

The company had decided to close its Leighton Buzzard site, so Deirdre concluded that the time had come to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It's been up and down. We've had lovely customers coming in with chocolates, and it's been really nice to see everybody – although sad that another bank is closing down.

Celebrations: Deirdre, left, and with her colleagues at Halifax. Images supplied by the Bradley family.

"My son's dog Eddie was brought to see me, I had a big balloon – and my daughter-in-law had made some Halifax cakes!"

Spookily, Deirdre started working for the bank on nearly the same date – January 19 – over four decades ago.

She had attended school in Leighton Buzzard, studied a secretarial course at Dunstable College, and spent a brief period working for the Open University, before landing her job with Halifax Building Society, Bletchley, in 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deirdre remembered: "I was there for a couple of years and was secretary to the branch manager, Mike Eaton, a lovely man.

"Then the Leighton Buzzard branch opened up. I started on the first day and I'm the only survivor!"

Deirdre recalls that the High Street building had previously been a butchers – and that once upon a time the LBO offices were above the Halifax.

She added: "I've just really enjoyed talking to people, meeting people, helping them – from youngsters getting mortgages to the older customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been so many stories. We've had customers ask us to attend funerals for their relatives, people have come in with their babies, and we had a lady today who came to say 'thank you'. She used to sit her son on the counter. He wasn't very well, but she came in to tell us that he was going to be OK."

Deirdre also remembers plenty of funny stories – from their overzealous office fans in Bletchley sending their paperwork flying, to the "lovely manager" from a former Leighton Buzzard French restaurant insisting that he bring the bank staff "hot toddies" if they were unwell.

"He also used to bring in garlic bread on a tray like a waiter," smiled Deirdre. "And we had one customer that would bring us fresh fruit every week."

Over the years, Deirdre has seen many changes – from the arrival of computers to the rise of mobile banking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel sad for the older customers, but it's the times we're living in," she reflected.

Deirdre is now planning some trips to America to visit family, while the active 64-year-old admits she "doesn't feel her age" and will enjoy spending more time playing badminton.

She concluded: "It's been amazing. The bank has been a good, secure job, and it's enabled me to go on some nice holidays. I could also work part time once my sons were born."

Deirdre is married to husband, Paul, 66, and has two sons – her "proudest achievements". Craig, 36, is a project manager, while Alex, 31, lives in California and plays for the The Major Arena Soccer League.

Saying farewell, Deirdre gave a big thank you to all her "lovely" Leighton Buzzard customers, and her colleagues and managers past and present.