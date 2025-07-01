Games is the theme for this year's Leighton-Linslade Carnival, with the procession expected to be a highlight of the day's proceedings

Organisers say preparations are going well for this year’s Leighton-Linslade Carnival, but are appealing for more people to join in with the procession.

This year’s edition of the carnival is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 with the procession set to leave Mentmore Road at 11.30am and follow its traditional route to Parsons Close.

The procession is set to be led by performers from the internationally-renowned Luton Carnival, with Leighton-Linslade Carnival organiser Mark Freeman telling the LBO the move is designed to inject life into the event.

"After Covid we were very lucky that some performers from Luton came and took part, because they did not have a carnival of their own that year," he said.

"It went down very well, so this year we have hired some of their performers to lead, and we hope that will put some life into the event.

"The number of entries that we have could be better, but hopefully we get a bit of a surge nearer the time.

"We are quite used to comments that the procession is not as good as it was, but at the end of the day it is only as good as people make it."

The theme for this year’s carnival is Games, and there are four categories that floats can be entered into. These are children’s group or organisation, schools, an open section for adult groups, pubs, clubs, street groups or businesses and a category for walking or cycling groups.

All entrants receive a certificate, while section winners receive trophies or rosettes.

Mr Freeman explained that organisers had looked at alternative routes for the procession, but have decided to stick with what has been their traditional route for the past few years.

"We have had the same route for several years, and although the carnival committee did investigate alternatives to incorporate new estates, we concluded that it was not practical to do so," he said.

The procession will leave Mentmore Road at 11.30am, and then follow Wing Road, Leighton Road, West Street, Hockliffe Road, Brooklands, Stanbridge Road, Lake Street and Parsons Close.

Other activities at the carnival include performances in the main arena from Leighton Buzzard choir Somewhere To Sing and town theatre school Razzmatazz.

The bandstand features performances from Leighton-Linslade Music Centre, Leighton Buzzard Rock and Roll Club and The Mediators, a student rock group based in the town.

There will also be a funfair on Lower Field, run by the Miller family, and the Ukie-Toones Ukelele Band, based in Totternhoe.

Visit the event’s website for more details about the carnival and for a booking form to join the procession.