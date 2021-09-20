Join in Fun Football with McDonalds in Leighton Buzzard

McDonald’s franchisee Ahmet Mustafa is once again providing free Fun Football sessions for children in Leighton Buzzard.

They take place on Saturdays at Astral Park Sports and Community Centre on September 25, October 2, 9, 16 between 1pm and 2pm, and Sundays at Vandyke Upper School on September 26, October, 3, 10, 17 between 11.30am and 12:30pm. They are designed to help girls and boys between the ages of five and 11 get active and play football.

Fun Football focuses on creating an environment where every child can take part and enjoy football whether they are new to the game or looking to further develop their skills.

A Fun Football session

In partnership with all four Football Associations across the UK, McDonald’s and its franchisees - including Ahmet - are providing hundreds of free sessions, all delivered by a team of fully qualified coaches in over 600 locations during 2021.

After four successful sessions with top FA coaches were held in the spring and summer, McDonald’s is offering these further sessions in Leighton Buzzard for families to sign their children up for.

Demand for football coaching has spiked nationwide following England reaching the final of Euro 2020 – with new registrations from children inspired to play football for the first time surging 111% following the tournament.

Ahmet said: “Being active has a benefit for children – and I’m delighted to be able to help facilitate free Fun Football sessions for children in the Leighton Buzzard area. With coaching provided by FA qualified coaches, it is a great opportunity to experience football for the first time or to work on developing skills and technique.

“The Fun Football sessions held in Leighton Buzzard this spring and summer were well attended and a success for everyone involved. Following the inspirational performances of the Three Lions on the European Stage this summer, we hope as many boys and girls as possible are encouraged to become involved football.”

The McDonald’s Fun Football programme recently celebrated the delivery of its five millionth hour of free coaching – a full year ahead of its 2022 target. McDonald’s Fun Football has committed to delivering a further 1.5 million hours in the upcoming 12 months.

Don’t worry if you can’t make the above dates. McDonald’s also has a suite of football skills, tricks and drills that you can try at home. Simply go to: https://www.mcdonalds.com/gb/en-gb/football.html for downloadable packs and video drills from Jack Rutter, Casey Stoney and Martin Keown.

McDonald’s Fun Football sessions are compliant with all of the latest Government Covid-19 protocols and advice. The programme is designed with our UKFA partners and their latest grassroots guidance.