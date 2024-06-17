Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Buzzard born and bred Richard Angell has been awarded an OBE for ‘services to charity’ in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The former Cedars Upper School pupil is chief executive of the Terrence Higgins Trust, which aims to end new cases of HIV by 2030.

Meanwhile, LBO readers may recognise the OBE winner due to his immense contributions to the town.

Richard said: “The work we are doing at Terrence Higgins Trust is quite special. Not only could we be the generation that ends the onward transmission of HIV, but we can do it by 2030 and be the first country in the world to do so without a vaccine or a cure.”

Richard (top left), and paper cuttings from his achievements as a youngster. Bottom right: Mum Tracie is "incredibly proud". Images supplied by Richard's family.

Richard is thankful to its founders, Terry Higgins' partner Rupert Whitaker OBE and friend Martyn Butler OBE, who set up the trust in Terry's memory and "altered the course of the HIV epidemic".

Richard added: "The charity has changed lives for the last four decades and continues to do so. I am thankful to my predecessors Sir Nick Partridge and Ian Green OBE, as well as our amazing team for their foresight, passion and dedication.

“We can only do our crucial work because of our incredible supporters – the people who sell red ribbons, bake cakes, run marathons and donate their hard earned cash – thank you.”

He also paid tribute to those who died from untreated HIV over the years, including several he’d known and loved personally.

And he promised: “Terrence Higgins Trust will do everything in its power to end this epidemic and ensure we are here until the last person with HIV needs us."

As Deputy Head Boy at Cedars Upper School, Richard raised thousands of pounds for local charities, while he was chair of the Leighton-Linslade Youth Forum, securing the initial funding for the TACTIC Youth Centre and the skatepark at Parson’s Close, and lead the organisation of the Youth Arts Festival, Party in the Park, and Temptation in the Park.

He was also an inaugural member of the youth parliament for Bedfordshire.

Richard was the first Cedars pupil to receive the Diana Award for fundraising for local charities, primarily the Lindsey Sheppard Fund – the memorial for a Linslade girl who died of cancer at a young age.

Richard, who has worked as a charity leader for 22 years, said: “Leighton-Linslade will always be home for me. Not just my formative years but many of my happiest; it was a place that filled me with ambition, told me anything was possible and encouraged me every step of the way."

In 2017, Richard found himself in the middle of the London Bridge terror attack and went viral for going back the next day to pay the bill and tip staff. He was awarded the Evening Standard ‘Progress 1000’ top award for this.

In 2023, he was made a Freeman of the City London, and in June 2024, he attended his home town's first Pride.

