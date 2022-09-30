Learn to Play offers free 10 to 15 minute music taster lessons in Leighton Buzzard

On October 8 and 9, ‘Learn to Play’ will open up opportunities for anyone wanting to pick up an instrument for the first time - or those who would like a chance to return to making music by inspiring and encouraging the next generation.

The national charity is also keen to emphasise how music can benefit a person's mental health.

Tony Followell, Music for All’s chair of trustees, said: “The past two years have been difficult for many people, but it has revealed how important music is to all our lives and how it can comfort and bring people together even in the most difficult of circumstances.

"Many of the people who took up an instrument for the first-time during lockdown would not have had the opportunity to have had a physical lesson.

"Through the ‘Learn to Play’ event we aim to inspire and help as many people as possible understand the unique joys and benefits of learning to play an instrument which could turn into a lifetime of enjoyment or even a new career. I encourage those who picked up an instrument during lockdown to come along to the event and experience a lesson for free.”