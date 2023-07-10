News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Leighton Buzzard charity helping people to reclaim their lives officially opens its doors

A Leighton Buzzard charity working to help people with their mental health and wellbeing has officially opened its doors.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:53 BST- 2 min read
Cutting the cake are from l to r, Mayor Kevin Pughe, Clinical Consultant Dr Iqbal Mohiuddin, Linda Sear - Chairman, Andrew Selous MP, and Trustee Harry Sear.Cutting the cake are from l to r, Mayor Kevin Pughe, Clinical Consultant Dr Iqbal Mohiuddin, Linda Sear - Chairman, Andrew Selous MP, and Trustee Harry Sear.
Cutting the cake are from l to r, Mayor Kevin Pughe, Clinical Consultant Dr Iqbal Mohiuddin, Linda Sear - Chairman, Andrew Selous MP, and Trustee Harry Sear.

South Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous unveiled a plaque at the opening of the Reclaim Life centre on Bridge Street on June 30.

He praised the work of the centre, calling it a credit to the town. Town Mayor Councillor Kevin Pughe also spoke, saying how impressed he was with the facilities and how much the Reclaim Life service is needed in these stressful times.

Reclaim Life Chairman Linda Sear, told the 60 invited guests that the charity had been working from the partially finished building for the past year but delayed the opening until it was completed.

The centre provides reception and office space, four consultation rooms and a meeting and training room. In the same building is 'Serendipity', Reclaim Life's charity shop which has raised more than £18k in its first year.

Most Popular

    Reclaim Life gives free one to one life coaching and emotional support to anyone suffering from anxiety, depression, trauma, anger issues, low self esteem, addictions or any other emotional health problems. Linda acknowledged Dr Kate Smith and Frances Masters for their help in starting Reclaim Life with her and her husband Harry Sear 12 years ago. The charity has helped more than 1,600 people and prevented several potential suicides, helped to get front line staff back to work during the pandemic, and helped people get their lives back when they were overwhelmed.

    The aspiration is that now with a permanent base, Reclaim Life can get more financial support and volunteers to enable it to expand its services training more life coaches, going into local schools, helping young people to understand and be in control of their mental health, training health professionals, seeing people quicker, holding open sessions for people needing anger management help etc.

    The official opening was closed by a previous client Peter reading his inspiring poem describing his journey through therapy with Reclaim Life.

    Anyone interested in finding out more about Reclaim Life and the work they do and volunteering, sponsoring or fund raising, call in, ring 01525 375740 or email [email protected].

    Serendipity is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 10am-4pm. Donations of new and nearly new clothes, books, toys. household items etc. would be much appreciated.

    Related topics:Leighton Buzzard