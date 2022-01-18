Leighton Buzzard Connells employees help to raise £40k for mental health charity Mind

Leighton Buzzard Connells employees are celebrating raising a grand total of £40,000 for a life-saving mental health charity.

The estate agency and property services provider - which has a head office at Cumbria House, Hockliffe Street - is delighted to have raised tens of thousands of pounds for its charity partner Mind in their first year of partnership.

The group’s fundraising endeavours over the course 2021 included colleague challenges such as marathons, sponsored head shaves and virtually rowing the width of the English Channel, as well as larger events like the Group’s first ‘10 Miles For Mind’ day, which saw 80 colleagues walk ten miles between two of its head office locations and raised in excess of £12,000 for the cause.

Connells employees complete a charity walk for Mind.

“We are very proud to have raised such a significant amount for Mind in the first year of our partnership”, says David Livesey, Connells Group CEO.

“I would like to thank everyone who organised, participated in and donated to the many events across our Group in 2021, which have not only been brilliant fundraisers, but have also helped to bring together colleagues from all areas of our business.

"The funds we’ve raised will now go towards the essential support services that Mind provides to those battling with mental health issues which, after the past couple of years, are more in demand than ever. After such success in the first year of our partnership, we look forward to another year of supporting Mind and the vitally important work they do.”

Emma Ihsan, head of corporate partnerships at Mind said: “We’re so thankful to Connells Group for their support over the past year. A massive well done to everyone involved and we can’t thank you enough for your support!

Marshalls for the charity walk.

“The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the nation’s mental health, especially for those of us with existing mental health problems, and it is vital that everyone has access to the right support, advice and information when they need it. The money raised by Connells Group will enable us to continue to provide support so that no one has to face their mental health problem alone.”

Mind is the leading mental health charity in England and Wales, providing advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. The charity campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding, and provide support directly to those who need it most.

For more information about Mind, visit www.mind.org.uk or to make donation and join the fight for mental health, visit Connells Group’s fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connells-group