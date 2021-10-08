Leighton Buzzard cyclists' exhausting 500-mile marathon helps motor neurone disease charity

A six-strong group of Leighton Buzzard-based cyclists have completed an exhausting five-day 500-mile marathon to support the charity helping sufferers of motor neurone disease.

Marianne Aitken, Mark Beesley, Rob Laughton, Jeremy Pugh, Verity Allsop and Andy Gardon completed the North Coast 500, braving hailstones, gale-force winds, heavy rain and rolling hills to complete the loop from Inverness to Applecross, Ullapool, Durness and Wick before the final 106 mile-leg back to Inverness.

All are members of the Leighton Buzzard Triathlon Club apart from Mark who rides with the Watford-based Cassio Velo club.

Marianne Aitken, Mark Beesley, Rob Laughton, Jeremy Pugh, Verity Allsop and Andy Gardon (pictured left to right)

The group decided to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association after the father of one of the riders, himself a keen cyclist, swimmer and avid walker was recently diagnosed with the disease.

So far, more than £2,200 has been donated on their Just Giving page.

Says Marianne, who with husband Colin was a team support member for the 1,500-mile return journey: "Luckily, there were no bike mechanical issues or major accidents, just a near miss with a sheep, though Andy was blown off his bike on one leg of the journey. It was a tough challenge, but very enjoyable and a great team effort."

The group celebrated in style when they completed their epic journey in Inverness... Colin had arranged a surprise champagne reception with bespoke medals for each member of the team.