Leighton Buzzard fundraisers complete 101 mile challenge to celebrate two charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fundraisers from all walks of life completed a 101 mile challenge in Leighton Buzzard to celebrate two charities.

More than 40 people attended a 'Talking Boots' event on Saturday, June 8, which was held at Astral Park in aid of Mencap and the Road Victims Trust.

The attendees were a combination of Mencap residents, police officers and cadets, along with East of England ambulance staff and local residents from Leighton Buzzard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCSO Rachel Carne, said: "Over 400 laps around the track were walked, which totalled 101 miles. The significance of this number was 71 years of Mencap and 30 years of the Road Victims Trust, so 101 in total."

It was a day of fun, community, and tasty food! PSCO Carne is pictured in both images on the right. Photos: Bedfordshire Police.

The Rapid response team (RRT), which was established by the Plymouth Brethren Chirstian Charity, supported the event on the day by providing every walker with a hot meal, salad, and drinks.

The East of England ambulance staff also conducted a display of how to do CPR, assisted by the cadets.

PCSO Carne added: "All the walkers were given a knitted sock, which had been knitted by local ladies in the community and thank you note from myself congratulating them for their achievement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over £400 has now been raised in total and the money will be divided equally between both causes.

The walkers assemble. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Mencap is a UK charity for people with a learning disability, and supports their families and carers, too.