Leighton Buzzard fundraisers complete 101 mile challenge to celebrate two charities
More than 40 people attended a 'Talking Boots' event on Saturday, June 8, which was held at Astral Park in aid of Mencap and the Road Victims Trust.
The attendees were a combination of Mencap residents, police officers and cadets, along with East of England ambulance staff and local residents from Leighton Buzzard.
PCSO Rachel Carne, said: "Over 400 laps around the track were walked, which totalled 101 miles. The significance of this number was 71 years of Mencap and 30 years of the Road Victims Trust, so 101 in total."
The Rapid response team (RRT), which was established by the Plymouth Brethren Chirstian Charity, supported the event on the day by providing every walker with a hot meal, salad, and drinks.
The East of England ambulance staff also conducted a display of how to do CPR, assisted by the cadets.
PCSO Carne added: "All the walkers were given a knitted sock, which had been knitted by local ladies in the community and thank you note from myself congratulating them for their achievement."
Over £400 has now been raised in total and the money will be divided equally between both causes.
Mencap is a UK charity for people with a learning disability, and supports their families and carers, too.
Meanwhile, The Road Victims Trust is a charity dedicated to supporting people who have been affected by "the grief and trauma of a road death or a serious injury or life changing injury collisions".
