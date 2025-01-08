Leighton Buzzard ice cream man celebrates year of success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leighton Buzzard ice cream man is whipping up a storm as he celebrates a successful year in business.

Paolo Loraso, 35, of Loraso Ice Cream, gave away 1,000 free ice creams to staff at Milton Keynes Hospital – and won the prestigious title of Mobiler of the Year.

He now hopes to continue his charity work in 2025 by delivering Easter eggs to poorly children – and by returning with ice creams for nurses and doctors.

Paolo said: "Every year I love to give back to my local community. I love the NHS and they do a lot for us. The staff work very hard and this was something to put a smile on their face.

Paolo, left, and, right, at the Ice Cream Alliance awards; (bottom) all smiles as Milton Keynes Hospital staff receive free ice cream.

"We gave them to patients, too. Ice cream makes people happy."

Paolo is now looking to return to Milton Keynes Hospital with his van in 2025 – and deliver chocolate eggs to its children's ward at Easter.

The generous entrepreneur likes to help youngsters where he can and also raised £984 for Children In Need in 2023.

He added: "I went to three schools and gave out around 750 to 800 ice creams. Everyone put change in a pot and at the end there was a big shock when we announced how much we had raised."

The Ice Cream Alliance awards and celebratory fireworks. Images: Paolo Loraso.

Meanwhile, Paolo is proud to hold the title of Mobiler of the Year: 2024 to 2025.

He scooped the accolade at a swanky awards ceremony in Harrogate, which was run by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) – a win made even more sweet because he came third in 2023.

Paolo said: "When I came third I was bitterly disappointed with myself and knew I could do better, but I embraced it.

"To win it was an incredible achievement for me and I knew my amazing family, especially my Dad, would be really proud."

Staff at Milton Keynes Hospital enjoy free ice cream. Images supplied by Paolo Loraso.

The Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) governs the UK's ice cream industry and Paolo has become the vice chair for the London and Home Counties Division.

He is now looking forward to judging a national ice cream competition, as well as selecting a candidate for the Guido Morelli 'Rising Star' award - and aims to sit on the ICA's board of directors one day.

Looking back, Paolo said: "Ice cream has always been a family affair for me, my dad has been in the trade and grafting for the family for over 40 years.

"When I started off, he showed me the ropes and taught me all he knows. I’m so grateful for still working so closely together."

And continuing the family spirit, Paolo has sponsored his nephew's Leighton Buzzard football team, Woodside Under 10s, as they were struggling to buy new shirts and equipment.

Paolo concluded: "I try to give back as much as possible. I love this job and all that comes with it. It’s not easy being a mobiler, but I love every minute of it."

The entrepreneur's award winning ice cream business can be found at craft and garden shows, festivals, village fetes and school events.

Paolo lives in Milton Keynes and grew up in Leighton Buzzard – attending Clipstone Lower, Leighton Middle and Cedars Upper schools.

Click here to find out more about Loraso Ice Cream or visit its Instagram and Facebook pages.