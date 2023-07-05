Leighton Buzzard indie rock band who formed while still at school release new single on Friday

A Leighton Buzzard based indie rock band are proud to announce the release of a new single, This Thick Skin, which is out on Friday.

The band, King's Division, is made up of three friends who all live in the town, having started up in 2017 while still students at Cedars Upper School.

The band members are Joe Sharpe, lead vocals and guitar, and Alfie Allum-Hill on drums, both 22, with Freddie Hucklesby, 23, on bass.

King's Division

A home-grown success story they describe themselves as an alternative three-piece rock band delivering blistering sets filled with hard-hitting, original songs.

Joe said: “We've always been a band that have identified strongly with Leighton. Since forming we have steadily grown in popularity and now have a new single coming out on July 7.”

The band have recently appeared at Aylesbury’s Wayside Theatre for their first Unsigned Night which received positive reviews: “Their energy was sky-high throughout the performance. If you’ve ever listened to Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, expect a similar flavour from this indie rock trio.”

But the band who cite Muse and Biffy Clyro as their earliest inspiration, have also played Bedford Esquires, the Craufurd Arms in Wolverton and regularly pay at their ‘home venue’ the Crooked Crow Bar.

These days their music is more contemporary with a softer rock sound closer to bands such as Nothing But Thieves, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes and The Hunna.

As a musician Joe has combined a passion for guitars with running his own guitar repair business and teaching guitar in schools.

Ultimately he says the band are independent, rehearse locally, as well a producing and distributing their own music.

Joe added: “This Thick Skin feels like the first track we’re able to put out where we’re 100% proud of every part of it. Being self produced we’ve grown so much with each release and this song feels like we’ve finally got it all right.