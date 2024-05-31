Leighton Buzzard pavilion refurb is ‘worth every penny’ say community leaders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular Pages Park pavilion is open for business again after a £40k refurbishment.

The Leighton Buzzard community hub was officially opened on Thursday by Cllr Mary Walsh, Chairman of the Local Partnership Group, and Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Waste and Planning, and Leighton Linslade Town Mayor, Cllr Kevin Pugh, together with guests from Freddie’s Friends, a group which regularly uses the hall.

A government grant was used to make improvements to the pavilion which is used for community and sporting activities. The venue has benefited from a new kitchen, new pathway, external lighting, an improved car parking area and new security measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Walsh said: “We’re really pleased to see the Pavilion reopen and the investment in improving Pages Pavilion is worth every penny. The upgraded pavilion will benefit the many community groups already using the venue and assist in turning the centre into a community hub.”

Pictured from left: Left to right: Aleta Green volunteer for Freddie & Friends, Paul Russel (LLTC), Tony Morris supporter, Rachel Litwin -Director for Freddie & Friends, Elizabeth, a little Freddie & friends helper, Alex Shaw - head of grounds LLTC, Jo Bucki - co founder of Freddie & Friends, James Emm (LLTC), Katie Gray, co founder of Freddie & Friends, Danny Bazzoni (builder in charge of the project works,) Cllr Mary Walsh (CBC), Lyn Large, volunteer for Freddie & friends, Cllr Kevin Pughe (LLTC), Charlotte Lang with Vinnie

Jo Bucki, Co-Founder of Freddie’s Friends said: “The community hub is open to everyone, where all our volunteers are parents/carers of children or adults with SEND needs. We have tried to create an inclusive space regardless of need, breaking down barriers to access support if you need it.”

Leighton Linslade Town Council received the money from the UK Government through the Central Bedfordshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Community Grants programme.