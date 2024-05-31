Leighton Buzzard pavilion refurb is ‘worth every penny’ say community leaders
The Leighton Buzzard community hub was officially opened on Thursday by Cllr Mary Walsh, Chairman of the Local Partnership Group, and Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Waste and Planning, and Leighton Linslade Town Mayor, Cllr Kevin Pugh, together with guests from Freddie’s Friends, a group which regularly uses the hall.
A government grant was used to make improvements to the pavilion which is used for community and sporting activities. The venue has benefited from a new kitchen, new pathway, external lighting, an improved car parking area and new security measures.
Cllr Walsh said: “We’re really pleased to see the Pavilion reopen and the investment in improving Pages Pavilion is worth every penny. The upgraded pavilion will benefit the many community groups already using the venue and assist in turning the centre into a community hub.”
Jo Bucki, Co-Founder of Freddie’s Friends said: “The community hub is open to everyone, where all our volunteers are parents/carers of children or adults with SEND needs. We have tried to create an inclusive space regardless of need, breaking down barriers to access support if you need it.”
Leighton Linslade Town Council received the money from the UK Government through the Central Bedfordshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Community Grants programme.
Central Bedfordshire Council has been allocated £3.55M from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities UKSPF Programme which is being delivered alongside their £1.06M allocation from DEFRA’s Rural England Prosperity Fund.