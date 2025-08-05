Leighton Buzzard pub at risk of closure after complaints over noise

The Black Horse is the subject of a second licence review after concerns were raised about noise levels

A Leighton Buzzard pub is the subject of a second licence review after concerns were raised about noise levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Horse pub, based on North Street, is facing a review brought against it by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The pub has claimed on social media that the complaints about music and noise levels have come from neighbours who live behind the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post stated: “My family and I have spent the past 18 months working on the Black Horse to bring it back to life as the iconic public house and hotel it once was in the very heart of the town.”

And it added that losing the licence would “trigger the end for the Black Horse,” forcing them to sell up.

The Black Horse concluded its social media post by saying: “We are fighting against the council to keep our pub alive and open for the local community going forward.”

Pub-goers rallied to lend their support to the venue, saying it would be “a great shame” and a “massive loss to the town” if it closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Bedfordshire Council’s licensing sub-committee held a meeting on Monday, August 4 during which the issue was discussed.

The sub-committee was asked to consider whether the premises had failed to uphold the licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder, preventing public nuisance and promoting public safety.

It was then given a range of options to consider – modifying the premises licence, removing the sale of alcohol, removing the designated premises supervisor, suspending the licence for up to three months, keeping the existing licence as it is or revoking the premises licence if objectives could not be met.

In a statement, Central Bedfordshire Council told the LBO: “There is an application for the review of the premises licence for The Black Horse being dealt with currently. The meeting happened yesterday and then adjourned for a period of at least two weeks. We are currently in the process of arranging a new hearing date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s licensing committee stopped short of that measure, and instead set out conditions including limiting live music from 10am to 11pm, and restricting the venue’s back courtyard to residents to 11pm Sundays to Thursdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The LBO has approached The Black Horse for a comment, but it had not responded by time of publication.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.