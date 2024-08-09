Police fail in bid to shut down Leighton Buzzard pub over noise complaints

The Black Horse in Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Google Maps

Complaints from neighbouring residents about a Bedfordshire pub have led to stricter conditions being imposed on its licence, subject to appeal.

Bedfordshire Police were asking for the licence of the Black Horse in Leighton Buzzard to be revoked, saying “it has no confidence in the licensee that the licensing objectives are being adhered to or taken seriously”.

But Central Bedfordshire Council’s licensing sub-committee stopped short of removing the licence. Instead it set out ten measures, some of which the lawyer for the North Street venue suggested were agreeable in advance.

And the solicitor pointed out that complaints had gone straight to the council rather than the pub – meaning management had not had the opportunity to take immediate corrective action.

He added that other allegations were “not supported” by evidence or the pub’s own incident logs.

According to the report to the licensing sub-committee, which met this week: “Nearby residents from Bossard Court have compiled many videos, pictures and records of noise disturbance since December 2023.

“The area at the back of the Black Horse is often in use throughout the night, although now under cover of a marquee.”

Bedfordshire Police licensing officer Leanne Turner said in its written submission the force stands by the opinion “the premises has undermined the licensing objectives of the prevention of crime and disorder, public nuisance and public safety”.

She wrote: “Bedfordshire Police is aware the premises licence was taken on by George Roberts on December 15th 2023. Since this time, there’ve been numerous incidents which have raised concerns.

“I attended The Black Horse to discuss some concerns with the licensee. A staff member said the licensee doesn’t have much to do with the premises and is just on the licence as the designated premises supervisor.

“Bedfordshire Police would usually take a stepped approach before any formal action is necessary. But after the latest incident report, it’s the police’s opinion that more robust action be taken.”

According to a letter from the head teacher at Pulford Church of England V.A Lower School, a pupil even had problems concentrating during lessons due being kept awake by noise from the pub.

In a letter to the council, the licensee expressed concerns that if “further restrictions are imposed on our courtyard area it will make it impossible for our business to trade resulting in loss of employment and the closure of the business”.

Solicitor Luke Elford for the licensee labelled it “as poorly a thought through request for revocation as I think I’ve ever seen”, saying: “There’s no evidence to underpin it and I invite you to treat that with the scorn we think it deserves.

“I ask you to focus instead on the crux of the issue and the review application itself, which is public nuisance. We say there’s a complete lack of noise evidence in this case. There’s only one reference to decibels from a council officer.

“It’s hugely significant there’s no representation from environmental health in this case. They’re your experts on noise matters and they’d have triggered a review themselves.

“The complaints about this premises have been made direct to the council. People should come to us first, which allows management to take immediate corrective action.

“There are various other allegations about fights and drug dealing, which aren’t supported by evidence or by our own incident logs.”

The sub-committee agreed the premises licence be amended limiting live music from 10am to 11pm. The back courtyard is to be restricted to residents of the venue from 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Security staff must be working on the premises on Fridays and Saturdays between 9am and closing. A management contact phone number must be available, while all complaints must be logged, with a separate incident log made accessible.