Leighton Buzzard singer set to perform at D-Day commemorations in Normandy

Retro singer Fiona Harrison is heading to Normandy to perform in the 80th D-Day Commemorations.

But before the Leighton Buzzard songbird heads off, there will be a sneak peek performance in the town.

Fiona, who is well known for her vintage performances, has also been honoured as the 'Artist in Residence' for Arromanches, Gold Beach – famed for its historic Mulberry Harbour.

The Mulberry Harbours, pivotal during the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944, were temporary portable harbours developed by the British Admiralty and War Office. These harbours enabled the rapid offloading of cargo onto beaches, a crucial element in the success of the D-Day landings.

Fiona Harrison. Picture: Mark Slater

Fiona will be sailing out of June 3, joined by local sound engineer Robert Bailey, 20 years after first performing for the 60th anniversary commemoration in Normandy.

Since then, she’s been a staple performer at the events, bringing history to life with her music.

Fiona said: “I'm super excited to be invited by the Mayor to perform for the 80th D-Day Commemorations, especially as Arromanches have booked me as their 'Artist in Residence' for the week. This year I've commissioned a special musical arrangement of the movie theme 'The Longest Day'. My musical arranger Richard Whennell has cleverly incorporated the voice of Winston Churchill and Eisenhower's address into the introduction of the arrangement, which we hope will add suspense and drama to my 6th June D-Day show."

"So many of the veterans I used to know personally, and it's a huge honor to be able to pay tribute to them by performing at Gold Beach by the Mulberry Harbour where the landings took place."

But before she heads off to Normandy – where she will be performing a number of shows between June 5 and 9 – she will be stepping back in time and entertaining people on home shores.

Fiona will be putting on her 1940s D-Day show We’ll Meet Again on Saturday, June 1 at 8pm at The Conservative Club on Leighton Buzzard High Street.

Tickets are £5, available on the door.