Leighton Buzzard Vegan Market coming to town on Sunday

Vegan Market Co is coming to Leighton-Linslade this Sunday, with plenty of gifts and tasty treats for shoppers.

The Leighton Buzzard Vegan Market will take over the High Street, boasting a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

All products on offer have been created by a selection of "talented, ethical and sustainable businesses" and handpicked by Vegan Market Co.

Will you be attending on Sunday? Photo: No Bee Vegan Honee.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder, said: “We are so excited to be back in Leighton Buzzard. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Leighton Buzzard.”

The Leighton Buzzard Vegan Market will run from 10.30am to 4pm this Sunday.

Lewis added: "We ran our first event back in 2016 and have quickly grown to cover over 40 locations across the UK. We showcase the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers and make it our mission to make veganism accessible and inclusive.