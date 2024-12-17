Jonny (pictured): "I’m most excited about meeting new people and seeing how they enjoy what we’ve created." Images supplied by The Winery.

Cheers! A Leighton Buzzard wine bar is raising a toast to its customers this Christmas as it celebrates an "incredible" journey so far.

The Winery, Market Square, opened this autumn and has been a popular destination as word has spread on the grapevine.

The wine, cheese, and coffee bar is the brainchild of former West End actor, Jonny Phillips, who was attracted to Leighton Buzzard for its "warm community vibe and vibrant town centre."

Jonny said: "It's been so nice to meet our very supportive and lovely customers and welcome people inside.

"We want The Winery to be more than a bar—it’s about creating experiences." Images supplied by The Winery.

"I've absolutely loved seeing the bar in so many different lights, whether it's the 'buzz' – excuse the pun – of a Friday and Saturday night, or a cozier Sunday afternoon vibe and private events and birthdays – then it's an educational setting with our guided tasting events.

"It's been so nice to see it come to life in so many different ways."

Jonny was previously an actor for 14 years, treading the boards in London's West End and performing in hit shows including Les Miserables.

However, after having children, he decided it was time to pull the cork on the limelight and find a vocation closer to home.

"Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just curious to try something new, we’re here to make your visit memorable." Images supplied by The Winery.

He said: "When I was coming to the end of my performing career, I knew I wanted to run my own business. My wife and I love a wine bar and we felt people shouldn't have to travel miles and miles to enjoy a good experience that a wine bar can offer.

"It was something Leighton Buzzard was missing, so the idea came up in my head and off we went."

Determined, Jonny began to study wine and put together the plan for the bar.

And after four years in the making, the couple are thrilled to be open for business.

Jonny said: "It's a cozy yet refined space where people can gather, unwind, and indulge.

"We focus on offering quality over quantity, with an evolving selection of wines by the glass or bottle, artisan cheeses, charcuterie boards, and coffee from Exhale, known for its exceptional quality and health benefits.

"But it’s not just about a drink or snack; we wanted The Winery to be a place where people can learn and enjoy an experience.

"Through our wine flights and tasting options, we aim to give customers the opportunity to explore, discover, and gain a deeper appreciation for wine."

Before The Winery, the space was a gentleman's clothes shop - and when the couple saw the building, they knew it was "the one".

Meanwhile, its design is "loosely inspired" by an old cider farm which a young Jonny used to cycle to with his dad – "cozy, intimate, and with a warm country feel".

Jonny added: "It’s been amazing to see it all come together, and we couldn’t be happier with how it’s turned out.

"We'd like to say a massive thank you to our build team West End Trades Group who have been good friends of ours for some time."

The Winery will be hosting regular wine tasting evenings, and have a festive Michael Bublé tribute night tomorrow (December 18).

In the new year, there will also be quiz nights and other events – keep an eye on its social media channels and website to find out more.