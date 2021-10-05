Leighton Buzzard woman gets crafty with new art school Hadieda

Arty residents in LBO land can explore their creativity as a new craft business opens this weekend in Great Brickhill.

The Hadieda Creative Workshop team are inviting people to come along and say hello at its free taster sessions this Saturday (October 9).

There will be plenty of activities to choose from, including crochet, sewing, decopage, watercolour painting, clay flower making, polymer jewellery making, flower arrangement and product photography.

Cassie and Justis. Right: Hadieda Creative Workshop.

But there are a limited number of spaces left, so residents are advised to book fast!

Founder Cassie Whitworth, who lives in Leighton Buzzard, said: "Hadieda is a creative space where we have two classrooms for those looking to learn a new, creative skill.

"All these classes are held in a old (but refurbished) barn on Galley Lane Farm - near Hunters Farm Shop - so it’s nice and quiet and not too far out of the way.

"We've also got some family workshops coming up in October half term, where we will be doing Hallowe'en based activities.

Hadieda Creative Workshop.

"We'll have some spooky ghost bunting made from recycled newspaper and fishing wire, as well as tea lights and witches-leg wreaths!"

Indeed, Hadieda prides its workshops on being eco-friendly, with guests given reused materials for their activities while the building is self-insulated, so it doesn't use a huge amount of electricity and gas.

Meanwhile, for the children's workshops, there will be a focus on the importance of being eco-friendly, with information about your carbon footprint, oceans, farming and more.

Cassie herself will be teaching watercolour, family, and sewing workshops, while her partner, Justis Saayman, will be offering photography, technical lessons, and "all things digital".

The open day schedule for October 9.

Cassie, 43, added: "We will also have some amazing teachers and crafters coming in.

"And we don't just offer craft lessons - we'll be offering STEM and coding workshops, too.

"Lots of kids are into this new, digital learning, but if your school aren't providing it, it can be very expensive to find a tutor.

"This is a more cost-effective way where parents and children can come and take part in a workshop together."

Hadieda Creative Workshop.

Cassie herself went self-employed just before the pandemic and ran a food truck called Manpuku.

However, when she decided to sell the truck and open a restaurant, she couldn't find the right premises, so fate had other ideas.

Cassie said: "I thought, you know what, there's no reason why I can't follow a different path.

"I have been crafting forever and forever, thinking, I could teach this if I have an opportunity. I'd absolutely love to share it with someone else.

"Mental health is a huge subject at the moment. I know many people who struggled during the lockdown, as well as outside of it.

"But crafting is like a time out. You really are focussed on what you are doing. It's almost magical."

Hadieda Creative Workshop.

Workshops will run throughout the week (mostly for adults, but suitable for ages 12 plus). There will be children's workshops at the weekends and the cost includes materials so parents can get involved, too!

The special open day is suitable for ages 12 and up.

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/hadiedaworkshop> Fun fact: Hadieda is named after a loud, South African bird. Justis is from South Africa and Cassie encountered the birds while they were on holiday there. She hopes people will be loud like the Hadieda "and shout about the business!"

Hadieda Creative Workshop.

Hadieda Creative Workshop.