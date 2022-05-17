The company, based in Ridgeway Court, was judged by care reviews site www.homecare.co.uk to be one of the best, based on customer reviews, as well as testimonials from clients' family and friends.

The hardworking staff help people with getting dressed and washed, whilst they can also prepare meals and administer medication.

The Leighton Buzzard 1st Homecare team.

John Rennison, CEO of 1st Homecare said: “We are delighted to receive this award for the third year in succession. It is especially gratifying that we have done this during one of our most difficult years as we entered our second year of Covid restrictions.

"Our carers deserve all the praise – they have been as caring as ever during the pandemic and have consistently provided care at the highest level."