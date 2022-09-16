Leighton Buzzard's White House lit up in purple to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The royal colour reflects the period of national mourning, and the town council is inviting residents to attend a special service at All Saints Church and participate in a moment of national reflection this weekend.

Meanwhile, The Book of Condolence at the White House remains open on Saturday (September 17) from 10am until 1pm and on Tuesday (September 20) from 9am until 4pm. At the end of Tuesday, the Book will be closed.

Pages from other sites will be bound together and the final Book will be held in the archives.

The White House lit up in purple for Elizabeth II. Credit: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "We have been delighted to welcome residents to sign the book. Messages have been touching and heartfelt, such as:

'Our Queen, our constant'

'May Angels lead you in and thank you for all your service to the United Kingdom.'

'We were so proud to call you our Queen, may you rest in peace.'

The wreath at the Market Cross. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

'Thank you for serving our country. Although one thing – I don’t like marmalade sandwiches.'

'Saying thank you is not enough so I simply can say I will never forget you your Majesty.'

'You have built a legacy for the United Kingdom to make us proud. Thank you Elizabeth the Great.'

'You have been a shining example for us all to try to follow'."

The wreath at the Market Cross. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

The spokeswoman added: "During the period of national mourning, the White House has been lit purple in accordance with guidance. In addition to the flowers laid by the Mayor at All Saints, a wreath has been placed at the market cross on behalf of everyone in the parish."

On Sunday, September 18, a special commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at All Saints Church at 3pm. It will also be live-streamed by All Saints. More here...

On the same evening at 8pm, a moment of national reflection will take place.

Town Mayor, Councillor Farzana Kharawala, said: “We invite the people of Leighton-Linslade to partake in the national moment of reflection by standing on their doorsteps, to come together and share this moment.”